GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History announced today, October 26, 2022, their Save The Music Foundation grants for middle schools in southern West Virginia.

Four middle schools in southern West Virginia will receive an average of $40,000 in musical instruments, materials and ongoing program management. Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, department staff, Chiho Feindler, chief program officer for Save The Music Foundation, and Mike Kamphuis, vice president, Division of Education for Conn-Selmer Inc will be presenting the selected schools with their awards this Friday, October 28, 2022.

Montcalm High School in Mercer County, Herndon PK8 Consolidated School in Wyoming County, Fayetteville PK8 School in Fayette County, and Fort Gay PK8 School in Wayne County were selected for this round of awards.

These grants have now been awarded to 138 schools in all 55 counties in West Virginia, totaling $5,520,000 in instruments and music education support materials.