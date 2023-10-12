MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wanna go fast? The West Virginia Motor Speedway (WVMS) near Parkersburg is up for sale and listed for $1.2 million.

The 66-acre property is located directly next to Interstate 77 in Wood County and encompasses not just the racetrack but also four buildings and several seating areas. According to the West Virginia Motor Speedway website, the five-eighths-mile dirt racetrack had its first race in 1985 but was largely unused between 2013 and 2021.

West Virginia Motor Speedway (Courtesy PMC Realty Services)

Some of the features highlighted on the property listing include “state-of-the-art” LED lighting, a sound system, bleachers and a terraced hill for seating. The property also has a large amount of space designated for parking and camping.

The speedway held several races last year but has no plans for events in 2024 according to a Facebook post by the WVMS. However, if you’re looking to attend some races next year, the Pennsboro Speedway in Ritchie County announced in August that it would be returning with five races over the course of 2024.

You can follow the West Virginia Motor Speedway Facebook page for any updates or races coming to the track in the future.