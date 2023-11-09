PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) is starting an investigation into a military recruiter who is accused of misconduct with students at Putnam County schools.

According to a statement released by the WVNG, “The West Virginia National Guard is aware of these allegations and is working with local authorities to investigate the matter.” They tell 13 News that the allegations stem from incidents at Poca High School and Putnam Career & Technical Center.

The WVNG also said that the accused recruiter has been “removed from all recruiting activities” while the investigation is underway and that they would take appropriate actions as more information is obtained.

“We hold all of our Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians who serve our citizens, our State, and our Nation to the highest possible standards,” the WVNG said.

