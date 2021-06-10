West Virginia National Guard takes on new mission during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia National Guard mainly focuses on helping those affected by severe weather. But during the pandemic, they faced a new challenge.

Throughout the last year, soldiers both in the state and across the country were tasked with handling COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

From vaccine distribution and site coordination to helping administer tests and vaccines, those with the National Guard said the logistics and planning throughout were similar to those they already have in place to deal with other disasters.

Major William Hargis is the recruitment retention batallion director for the West Virginia Army National Guard.

“It was a challenge that we definitely worked through, but it was also something we prepared for, just like you prepare for a flood or a snowstorm,” said Maj. Hargis. “I kind of liken it to when you prepare for zombies. You are ready for anything.”