ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Brad Paisley will perform at Herbert Hoover High School’s opening night at Husky Stadium, according to a tweet from the school’s Twitter page.

The opening night will pit HHHS against John Marshall, Paisley’s alma mater.

They say it will be on August 19 at 6 p.m.

Paisley was born in Glen Dale in Marshall County on Oct. 28, 1972.