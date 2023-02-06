(WTRF) A West Virginia native will be the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

Autumn Lockwood who currently is on the Philadelphia Eagles staff as an assistant sports performance coach

Lockwood joined the Eagles staff in 2022.

Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of Sports performance. She also worked at East Tennessee State, the Atlanta Falcons and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

After graduating from Arizona, she worked as a student sports information director and Olympic strength and conditioning paid intern at the university.

Lockwood will be the fourth woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

Lockwood is from Morgantown, West Virginia and went to University High School.