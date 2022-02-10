West Virginia Natural Resources Police now hiring

ROMNEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced today they are hiring.

Applicants will be tested for their physical ability on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Romney Wellness Center located in Romney, WV. The physical portion of the hiring process tests applicants upper body strength, running endurance and their swimming capability.

After the physical section of the application, applicants will have a written exam as well. The test will be taken at the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources headquarters in South Charleston on February 14, 2022, at 10 a.m.

The final part of the application process will be a psychological evaluation and meeting the medical requirements as stated in the Law Enforcement Standards.

Applications can be found here. For more information call (304)558-2784 or refer to West Virginia Natural Resources Police’s original Facebook post.