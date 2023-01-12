CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For every 1,000 people, 2.07 new houses are built in West Virginia, placing it fifth on a list of the fewest new houses being built, according to a study by Portland Real Estate.

The study says they used U.S. Census data, Statista and Zillow to create the list.

The states with the least amount of new houses being built include:

Rank State New Builds Per 1,000 People 1 Rhode Island 1.27 2 Connecticut 1.29 3 Illinois 1.55 4 New York 2.02 5 West Virginia 2.07 6 Alaska 2.12 7 Michigan 2.16 8 Hawaii 2.4 9 Ohio 2.58 10 Mississippi 2.71 Table Courtesy: Portland Real Estate

The states with the most amount of new houses being built include: