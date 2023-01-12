CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For every 1,000 people, 2.07 new houses are built in West Virginia, placing it fifth on a list of the fewest new houses being built, according to a study by Portland Real Estate.

The study says they used U.S. Census data, Statista and Zillow to create the list.

The states with the least amount of new houses being built include:

RankStateNew Builds Per 1,000 People
1Rhode Island1.27
2Connecticut1.29
3Illinois1.55
4New York2.02
5West Virginia2.07
6Alaska2.12
7Michigan2.16
8Hawaii2.4
9Ohio2.58
10Mississippi2.71
Table Courtesy: Portland Real Estate

The states with the most amount of new houses being built include:

RankStateNew Builds Per 1,000 People
1Utah11.7
2Idaho11.43
3Florida9.8
4South Carolina9.76
5Colorado9.73
6Texas9.01
7North Carolina8.99
8Arizona8.98
9South Dakota8.84
10Delaware8.47
Table Courtesy: Portland Real Estate