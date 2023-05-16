CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Police officers have a rough job, and according to one study, that’s especially true in West Virginia.

To determine the best states for a law-enforcement career, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: Opportunity & Competition, Law Enforcement Training Requirements and Job Hazards & Protections.

After collecting data, WalletHub placed West Virginia at 49, just ahead of Alaska and Arkansas, with “Opportunity & Competition” being the state’s worst category.

Other notable findings include ranking West Virginia at 47 in “State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita” and dead last in “Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers (2022 vs. 2021).”

Best States to Be a Cop

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Law Enforcement Training Requirements Job Hazards & Protections 1 California 62.30 3 2 16 2 District of Columbia 61.13 1 3 47 3 Connecticut 58.48 37 1 6 49 West Virginia 29.51 48 45 37 50 Alaska 29.36 33 50 49 51 Arkansas 27.65 50 36 50 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

To achieve its findings, WalletHub divided its 30 weighted indicators across the three dimensions.

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for police officers,” WalletHub said.

Then the weighted average of each state across all metrics was used to calculate their overall scores and rankings.

Opportunity & Competition – Total Points: 33.33

Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita: Double Weight (~7.41 Points)

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. Average Starting Salary of Police Officers: Double Weight (~7.41 Points)

Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers: Full Weight (~3.70 Points)

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers: Double Weight (~7.41 Points)

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. This metric measures the growth of income over time (2022 vs. 2021).

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. This metric measures the growth of income over time (2022 vs. 2021). Salary Growth Potential of Law-Enforcement Officers: Full Weight (~3.70 Points)

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. This metric highlights the income growth (Percentile 90 / Percentile 10) that a police officer could obtain during his or her career.

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators. This metric highlights the income growth (Percentile 90 / Percentile 10) that a police officer could obtain during his or her career. Projected Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita by 2030: Full Weight (~3.70 Points)

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

Law Enforcement Training Requirements – Total Points: 33.33

Police Officer Hours Training Required: Double Weight (~8.89 Points)

Note: This composite metric considers the number of hours of basic and field training required for police officers.

Note: This composite metric considers the number of hours of basic and field training required for police officers. States Allowing Police Work Before Basic Training: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Note: This binary metric considers whether a state allows or forbids police to work before training.

Note: This binary metric considers whether a state allows or forbids police to work before training. Police Officer Continued Professional Education Hours Required: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Note: Continued professional education hours include things such as avoiding deadly chokeholds, developing new strategies, and learning about mental health concerns. This repeated annual training may influence officer quality more than a longer initial course sequence.

Note: Continued professional education hours include things such as avoiding deadly chokeholds, developing new strategies, and learning about mental health concerns. This repeated annual training may influence officer quality more than a longer initial course sequence. Police Officer Education Requirements: Half Weight (~2.22 Points)

Note: This metric measures whether a state requires police officers to obtain an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Note: This metric measures whether a state requires police officers to obtain an associate or bachelor’s degree. States with Laws Requiring Officers to Be Trained to Respond to Mental Health, Substance Use and Behavioral Disorder Issues: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Note: This binary metric takes into consideration whether a state has or doesn’t have some form of law requiring officers to be trained to respond to mental health, substance use and behavioral disorder issues.

Note: This binary metric takes into consideration whether a state has or doesn’t have some form of law requiring officers to be trained to respond to mental health, substance use and behavioral disorder issues. Requirement of De-escalation Training: Double Weight (~8.89 Points)

Note: This binary metric considers the presence or absence of “De-escalation training” in a state. De-escalation training teaches officers to slow down, create space, and use communication techniques to defuse a potentially dangerous situation. De-escalation training provides officers with strategies to calmly deal with people who are experiencing mental and emotional crises.

Job Hazards & Protections – Total Points: 33.33