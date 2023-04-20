CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A drug meant to improve blood sugar levels and heart function in those with type 2 diabetes, Ozempic, is all the rage thanks to celebrities and social media using it to lose weight quickly, and West Virginia is very interested.
Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are examples of prescription medications now being prescribed off-label to help people lose weight. This has caused a shortage of drugs in this class.
According to a study by Tebra, per 100,000 West Virginians, 8,680 are searching for Ozempic 2,478 are searching Wegovy, and 3,620 are searching for Mounjaro. West Virginia is in the top 10 states for Ozempic and Wegovy.
West Virginia’s searches for “get Ozempic online” went up 766% in March 2023, according to the study.
The top 10 states searching for Ozempic the most include:
- Louisiana – 9,381
- Tennessee – 8,692
- West Virginia – 8,680
- Florida – 8,494
- Mississippi – 8,108
- Oklahoma – 8,019
- Texas – 7,833
- Georgia – 7,363
- Alabama – 7,244
- Arizona – 7,004
The top 10 states searching for Wegovy the most include:
- Tennessee – 3,200
- North Carolina – 3,040
- Kentucky – 2,862
- Alabama – 2,759
- Mississippi – 2,530
- West Virginia – 2,478
- New Jersey – 2,424
- Georgia – 2,392
- Massachusetts – 2,381
- Oklahoma – 2,251
The top 10 states searching for Mounjaro the most include:
- Alabama – 6,714
- Oklahoma – 6,280
- Arkansas – 5,726
- Louisiana – 5,095
- Mississippi – 4,369
- Tennessee – 4,149
- Missouri – 4,020
- Texas – 3,937
- Georgia – 3,759
- Kentucky – 3,734