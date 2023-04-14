PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Parkersburg Police Department in Wood County announced that K-9 Nyland has joined the department and is the first dog in the state specifically trained to find evidence that other officers might miss.

K-9 Nyland (Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department)

One-year-old Nyland is a yellow Labrador Retriever who was trained to sniff out Electronic Storage Devices (ESD). According to the department, the skill can help in a number of cases, including those related to child sexual abuse, child exploitation, child pornography and human trafficking.

“Don’t let Nyland’s loveable face fool you. When it’s time to work Nyland gets serious,” a Parkersburg Police Department Facebook post said.

K-9 Nyland was trained by Jordan Detection K9 in Indiana and was given to the Parkersburg Police Department by Operation Underground Railroad (OUR).

K-9 Nyland and his handler Detective Miller (Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department)

According to the OUR website, ESD-trained dogs can find evidence missed by human officers by locating storage devices in discrete places. “When we deploy a dog to a home now we’re able to search areas that eyes can’t see,” an officer on the OUR website said.

Nyland is the first OUR dog who works in West Virginia and is one of 100 nationwide. The Parkersburg Police Department said that Nyland is already assisting with executing search warrants in both Parkersburg and other departments in West Virginia under the guidance of his handler Detective Miller.

“We wish Nyland and Detective Miller much success in sniffing out the bad guys,” said the post.