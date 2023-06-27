GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With the recent wildfire smoke that filled our skies, many are taking a closer look into their state’s environmental stature.

A recent study showed the the greenest states in the U.S. throughout 2023. From the study, it found that West Virginia ranks #50 in the nation for eco-friendliness in 2023. Last year, it ranked #51 for eco-friendliness.

Key points from this study:

Texas leads the nation, generating over 116M megawatt-hours (MWh) of net renewable energy in 2021. Maine generated the highest percentage of energy from renewables (66.1%). Emissions per capita: Vermont has the lowest, at 0.06 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per person in 2021. Wyoming has the highest, at 68.55.

To get a better understanding, please refer to the following map:

While there is plenty of work still to be done, West Virginia remains one of the premier outdoor destinations in the country.