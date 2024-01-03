CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has been ranked tenth on the list of states people relocated to in 2023.

In a study completed by United Van Lines, which tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, 58% of moves in West Virginia were inbound. This is up from last year, when West Virginia was ranked 13th and saw 57% of inbound moves.

According to the study, some of the reasons people cited for moving to West Virginia in 2023 included lifestyle, cost and retirement with 43% of those moving in were aged 65 or older.

The numbers support a growing trend of people actively seeking out cheaper places to live amid increased housing costs across the United States.

“We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states,” United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings said. “Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning and job growth.”

U-Haul also completed its own study on in and out of state moving trends, with West Virginia ranking 30th on the list, dropping from the 25th spot it held last year.