GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The stigma of mental illness is being combated more than ever, and new data is being reported that highlights which states are seeing an increase in adults who suffer with mental illness.

Using CDC data, experts at Addiction Treatment Magazine have analyzed the percentage of states with adults experiencing mental health issues, calculated the increase of cases and then ranked them. With the recent new data from 2022 and 2023, West Virginia has seen an increase that put it on the top ten list of the worst states for adults suffering with mental illness cases.

West Virginia moved to tenth place with a 0.32% increase in reports of mental health issues from 32.21% to 32.52% in 2023. Idaho ranks as the state with the highest increase with 29.40% of adults reporting they had experienced some form of mental health issue.

Ohio is second with a 1.59% increase from 27.66% in 2022 to 29.25% in 2023. Georgia ranks third with a 1.50% increase from 2022 to 2023 making their average percentage of adults with mental health issues to 29.45%.

Lack of providers and treatments options stand as one of the largest barriers of adults struggling with mental illness. For more information on Addiction Treatment Magazine’s study, visit their website.