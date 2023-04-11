GHENT, WV (WVNS)– While it is a great place to vacation with family, one recent study has West Virginia ranked low when it comes to one key element in raising a family within the Mountain State.

West Virginia was ranked 42 in states for children’s healthcare, making the mountain state the sixth worst state in that category.

According to WalletHub, to determine which states offer the most affordable and best quality healthcare for children, they compared all 50 states and D.C. across 33 different metrics.

Unfortunately, West Virginia is ranked as one of the worst.

Best States for Children’s Health Care Worst States for Children’s Health Care 1. Massachusetts 42. New Mexico 2. District of Columbia 43. Arkansas 3. Rhode Island 44. Oklahoma 4. Vermont 45. Kentucky 5. Hawaii 46. West Virginia 6. New York 47. Indiana 7. Maryland 48. Wyoming 8. New Jersey 49. Louisiana 9. Oregon 50. Texas 10. Minnesota 51. Mississippi

Though the state is currently on the low end of the ranking, the ole Mountain State still has time and potential to improve.