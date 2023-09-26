GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new report shows that healthcare has been rising in the United States, and West Virginia has been ranked in the top 10, coming in at 5th.

The increase in costs has raised to 394%, rising in between the years of 1991 and 2020 for West Virginia. The study from nowpatient revealed the number of people not accepting health insurance because of the high costs. The study also showed the number of uninsured people in the U.S. by age group, the states that have the highest increase in personal and private healthcare, and figuring out if Medicaid or Medicare is cheaper depending where you live in the states.

The following chart puts this concept into perspective:

The study also reveals:

Those aged 19-25 are least likely to have a healthcare policy.

are least likely to have a healthcare policy. Those 65 and older are more likely to take out a health insurance policy.

To view more on this study, please visit https://nowpatient.com/health-news/us-insurance-report.