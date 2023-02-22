BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A recent study lists West Virginia as one of the four least active states in the country.

According to America’s Health Rankings Public Health Impact report, more than thirty percent of West Virginians reported going a whole month without exercising.

Lack of exercise can lead to heart disease, diabetes and many more health problems.

Farris Keaton, Health and Wellness Director for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia suggested a few small changes that could help you get moving more.

“Walking, stretching, especially if you have a sedentary job,” said Keaton. “Every 20 to 30 minutes you should stand up for two to three minutes. You should stretch, bend over, touch your toes.”

Keaton also says finding a partner to exercise with regularly is crucial to sticking with your exercise goals. That way you can hold each other accountable even on days you don’t feel like getting off the couch.

Only Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas were less active than West Virginia.