GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study revealed the top 10 deadliest states in America and West Virginia ranks first.

Personal injury attorneys at InjuredinFlorida.com gathered 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and compared the population of each state to identify which had the highest rate of accidental deaths per 100,000 people. West Virginia’s data showed it has the highest accidental death rate per 100,00 people.

West Virginia has a reported population of 1,782,959 and the data from the CDCP from 2021 indicated there were 2,724 accidental deaths resulting in a rate of 153 deaths per 100,000 people. Accidental death cause of death records vary from pedestrian injuries in traffic, motorcycle collisions, falls, drowning incidents, accidental poisonings and exposure to uncontrolled fires.

Tennessee follows closely behind with a rate of 128 deaths per 100,000 people though Tennessee had a much higher number of accidental deaths, totaling 8,912. Louisiana reported 5,857 deaths resulting in a rate of 127 deaths per 100,000 people. Kentucky saw a rate of 118 deaths per 100,000 people. In fifth place South Carolina had a rate of 113 deaths per 100,000 people.

Arizona, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, and Mississippi also made the top ten states with the highest incidences of accidental deaths, each facing varying rates ranging from 104 to 111 deaths per 100,000 people. For more information on the study, visit InjuredinFlorida’s website.