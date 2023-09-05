CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In September 2023, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Social Services is celebrating Adult Family Care Month by honoring the Adult Family Care Providers and Adult Service Workers who work hard to help change the lives of others.

Governor Jim Justice also declared this a month for the Mountain State.

“Adult Family Care Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical needs of vulnerable adults in our state, and to express our gratitude to the dedicated Adult Family Care Providers and Adult Service Workers who make a positive impact in the lives of these individuals every day,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services.

As of now, this program serves approximately 122 adults with a variety of disabilities and are not able to care for themselves. This program provides nurturing environments where people with these types of needs can thrive and become successful later on in life.

For more information about the Adult Family Care Program and how to become a provider, please visit here.