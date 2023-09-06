CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy will be recognizing National Recovery Month throughout all of September.

This month of awareness was also decreed by Governor Jim Justice to show that people in not just in the Mountain State, but across the entire nation need help with substance abuse and recovery.

“Addiction is treatable and recovery is possible. It’s up to us to spread that hope to our communities this month. By sharing information about substance use disorder and celebrating recovery together, our state can build resiliency,” said Rachel Thaxton, Interim Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this awareness month. They can use the hashtag #RecoveryMonthWV to spread awareness or call 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498) for more information. For additional information, you can visit the ODCP website here, or visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh.