CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Services reports today, October 24, 2022 a significant increase in commercial red meat production for the state of West Virginia compared to September 2021.

Commercial red meat production during September 2022 totaled 1,100,000 pounds, a twelve percent increase from September 2021. Commercial red meat is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton.

Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,488,000 pounds live weight, up nine percent from September 2021. Total cattle slaughtered totaled 1,500 heads, up 100 from the previous year. The average weight was up 33 pounds totaling 1,018 pounds.

Commercial hog slaughter totaled 254,000 pounds live weight, up 21 percent from September 2021. 800 hog heads slaughtered was the total count, up 100 from the previous year.

All commercial calf slaughter statistics were not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.