LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Break out your chainmail and tunics because the West Virginia Renaissance Festival is back!

Jouster Connor Brenis told 59News this year’s jousting show is one that you just simply do not want to miss.

“A lot of action. A lot of falls. It’s a very intense, action-packed show that we’ve put a lot of heart and soul into,” said Brenis.

The squires, knights, dames and even mermaids are making their final adjustments, getting everything set up for the West Virginia Renaissance Festival to open Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Renaissance Festival’s resident mermaid spoke to 59News about what people can expect from the lake’s most famous inhabitant.

“There is going to be, of course, singing, and all the silly and fishy business – and I don’t mean my slime coat,” joked ‘Mermadz.’

You can also check out Equestrian Chaos, a pair of stunt riding archers performing their death-defying tricks three times a day.

“You’re going to see arrows flying, you’re going to see people standing on two horses. Anything you can imagine Genghis Khan doing on the battlefield with a bow and arrow, we try to bring to life,” said Celisse Barrett.

There’s no question – the stars of the West Virginia Renaissance Festival are prepared to give you a medieval day you won’t soon forget.

“If you like a new experience, like to get out of your shell, a new adventure, something that’s an unorthodox form of entertainment, this is the place for you,” said Brenis.

The Renaissance Festival begins June 3, 2023 and is open every weekend for the remainder of the month.

For ticket information, click here.