WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The remains of a West Virginian who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Wednesday.

Donald McCloud (DPAA)

World War II Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald R. McCloud, 21 of Monaville (Logan County), West Virginia, was one of 429 crewmen who lost their lives while on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

According to the DPAA release, the remains of those who died were recovered from 1941 to 1944 and buried in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries in Hawaii. In 1947, the American Graves Registration Service removed the remains in hopes of identifying them and reburied those who were not. McCloud was among those who could not be identified and he and 46 others were classified as “non-recoverable.”

In 2015, the remains were moved for analysis. DPAA scientists were able to use dental and anthropological records and mitochondrial DNA analysis to identify McCloud. He was accounted for on Sept. 23, 2016, according to the release.

McCloud will be buried on June 24, 2023, in Dingess, West Virginia.