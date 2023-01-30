CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Births are declining all across the United States, but the rate of births in West Virginia is declining faster than other states.

Childbirth has been seeing a steady decline since 2016. According to Quotewizard.com, births have declined 7%. In number terms, that means that 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.

Births declined in every year since 2016 except one: 2021. That’s because the coronavirus pandemic had a unique effect on births. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, fewer children were born than at any point in the last 36 years.

However, in 2021, births went back up. Childbirth rates increased by nearly 2% between 2020 and 2021.

Overall, the U.S. is still seeing decline. The number of children being born has dropped by nearly 20% in some states. Births are down 10% in West Virginia since 2016. That’s the 8th largest decrease nationwide.

Alaska, Wyoming and New Mexico have seen the steepest declines in childbirths. New Hampshire and Tennessee are the only states where an increase in the number of births has been seen.

The full data on all 50 states can be seen below:

State 2016 Births 2021 Births % Change Alaska 11,209 9,258 -17% Wyoming 7,386 6,230 -16% New Mexico 24,692 20,910 -15% Illinois 154,445 132,117 -14% California 488,827 420,031 -14% Hawaii 18,059 15,565 -14% North Dakota 11,383 10,108 -11% West Virginia 19,079 17,080 -10% Oregon 45,535 40,868 -10% New York 234,283 210,359 -10% Louisiana 63,178 57,218 -9% Kansas 38,053 34,690 -9% Montana 12,282 11,222 -9% Oklahoma 52,592 48,350 -8% Arizona 84,520 77,891 -8% Minnesota 69,749 64,398 -8% Nebraska 26,589 24,555 -8% Michigan 113,315 104,830 -7% Utah 50,464 46,701 -7% South Dakota 12,275 11,368 -7% Washington 90,505 83,838 -7% Wisconsin 66,615 61,719 -7% Mississippi 37,928 35,146 -7% Nevada 36,260 33,655 -7% Missouri 74,705 69,375 -7% Virginia 102,460 95,544 -7% Maryland 73,136 68,262 -7% Iowa 39,403 36,783 -7% Vermont 5,756 5,383 -6% Texas 398,047 373,340 -6% Arkansas 38,274 35,902 -6% Ohio 138,085 129,717 -6% Kentucky 55,449 52,144 -6% Colorado 66,613 62,900 -6% Maine 12,705 12,003 -6% Pennsylvania 139,409 132,401 -5% Georgia 130,042 123,939 -5% Delaware 10,992 10,477 -5% Indiana 83,091 79,760 -4% Florida 225,022 216,236 -4% Rhode Island 10,798 10,458 -3% Massachusetts 71,317 69,142 -3% Alabama 59,151 58,032 -2% New Jersey 102,647 101,457 -1% Connecticut 36,015 35,646 -1% North Carolina 120,779 119,792 -1% South Carolina 57,342 57,129 0% Idaho 22,482 22,426 0% Tennessee 80,807 81,675 1% New Hampshire 12,267 12,615 3% United States 3,936,017 3,650,645 -7%

Societal trends, the economy and lower infant mortality rates can all affect birth rates. Costs during times of high inflation can also be a prohibitive factor. Because of this, the question of why births are declining is a complicated issue. Alaska has seen the largest decline in childbirths over the last six years; it’s also the most expensive state to have a child in in the entire United states.