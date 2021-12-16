West Virginia Senate Democrats ask AG Morrisey to investigate high gas prices

Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, under the shadow of a surprise new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant’s future impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world that is paying more for gasoline. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Members of the West Virginia Senate sent a letter to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey concerning gasoline prices across the state.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, ten senate members wrote a letter asking for answers to why crude oil prices are low but gasoline prices are still high. Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin commented on the letter below:

“We just want answers. Since the Attorney General has a consumer protection division, we are asking him to use it to find out what’s going on,” Senator Baldwin said.

Read the full letter below:

WV Senate Democrats Letter to MorriseyDownload

59 News is waiting on a response from the Attorney General’s Office.

