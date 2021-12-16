West Virginia Senate Democrats ask AG Morrisey to investigate high gas prices

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Members of the West Virginia Senate sent a letter to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey concerning gasoline prices across the state.
On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, ten senate members wrote a letter asking for answers to why crude oil prices are low but gasoline prices are still high. Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin commented on the letter below:
“We just want answers. Since the Attorney General has a consumer protection division, we are asking him to use it to find out what’s going on,” Senator Baldwin said.
Read the full letter below:
59 News is waiting on a response from the Attorney General’s Office.