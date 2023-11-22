CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld has announced that he is dropping out of the race for attorney general and will instead seek re-election to the West Virginia State Senate.

According to a press release, the Republican senator from Brooke County said that his asking for campaign contributions and other deals, “can really wear on a person’s conscience.”

“Since I announced my campaign for Attorney General back in April, my wife Alex and I have spent a tremendous amount of time traveling throughout West Virginia and meeting people from all corners of our beautiful state. Those trips, and the people we met along the way, renewed my love for the Mountain State and the people who call it home,” Sen. Weld said. “Over the last seven months, I’ve learned a lot not only about West Virginia but about myself as well. All of which has led to my decision today.”

Weld did not endorse another candidate for attorney general in the press release.