Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

West Virginia ski, snowboard season to begin this week

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Snowshoe.jpg

SNOWSHOE, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s ski and snowboard season is set to begin Friday, when the first resort opens its lifts and trails for the winter.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County will power up three of its lifts and open 11 trails and a terrain park at its Snowshoe Basin area at the end of this week.

Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County will follow less than a month later by opening its four lifts and dozens of trails for skiing and snowboarding on Dec. 14. Others are expected to follow throughout December, but could open sooner if they’re able to make enough snow.

West Virginia Ski Areas Association spokesman Joe Stevens said recent cold weather has been beneficial for the resorts’ snowmaking processes.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Arrest made in Oak Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made in Oak Hill murder"

Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News