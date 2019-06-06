Closings
West Virginia sports betting app delayed

West Virginia News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lottery officials say the launch of a sports betting app has been delayed to ensure compliance with a federal law that deals with interstate gambling.

Lottery Director John Myers says Wednesday that the Draft Kings sports wagering app has been put on hold.

He says the location of system’s servers has the agency and the companies involved moving cautiously to make sure they are in line with the federal Wire Act.

A federal judge in New Hampshire on Monday ruled that the Wire Act applies only to sports gambling and not to state lotteries as some had feared.

