CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice announced today, October 26, 2022, a show of appreciation to all veterans and active military personnel.

Several discounts for veterans and active military personnel were announced by Gov. Justice. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia State Park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.

The 50% off lodging deal begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 30. During this period, the deal can be utilized on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2023.

To receive the 50% off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation at WVstateparks.com and use offer code “VETS50” at checkout. When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation” rate should be requested. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

“I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation. Providing discounts for trips to our beautiful state parks is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day this year.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts to show appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel year round. Exclusive, year-round discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel include: 10% off entire lodge and cabin stays, 15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code, and 15% off dining at lodge park restaurants.

Details about these discounts, exclusions and how to redeem them can be found online at WVstateparks.com/deals.