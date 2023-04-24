CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — New personnel changes with the West Virginia State Police including appointments, transfers, and retirements have been announced in a press release.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, Colonel Chambers with the West Virginia State Police announced personnel changes that he says have been deliberate and thoughtful as the West Virginia State Police move forward with integrity and building on the trust they have had with West Virginians since 1919. These changes were announced following recent investigations of misconduct with the West Virginia State Police.

On April 8, 2023, previous Northern Command E. D. Widmeyer was appointed to Major (Chief of Field). The following appointments were made on Saturday, April 22, 2023:

B. L. Mankins Lieutenant Colonel previously Lieutenant Professional Standards Troop 6

A. S. Perdue Major (Professional Standards) previously Captain Troop 5

R. M. Hogan Captain (Troop 1) previously First Sergeant / District Commander

G. S. Losh Captain (Troop 5) previously First Sergeant / District Commander

L. J. Deskins Captain (Troop 8 BCI) previously First Sergeant / District Commander

Two transfers were made at the members request: T. L Forman was Captain of Troop 4 and requested to return to permanent rank of Lieutenant and transfer to Lieutenant Professional Standards Troop 6. J. E. Davis was Captain of Troop 8 (BCI) and requested to return to permanent rank of First Sergeant and transfer to First Sergeant BCI Beckley.

The press release by the West Virginia State Police ended with an announcement of retirements. On April 7, 2023 Major T. L Williams was granted retirement by the State Police Retirement Board. On April 21, the State Police Retirement Board granted retirement to Lieutenant Colonel D. M. Nelson and Captain G. L. Stalnaker.