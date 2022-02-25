CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 25, 2022, the West Virginia State Police announced the first female pilot to join their ranks.







In October 2021, the WVSP Aviation Section started training their newly selected pilot, Trooper First Class Tiffani L. Huffman. TFC Huffman was trained by the current pilots of the WVSP Avian Section who all are FAA certified Flight Instructors.

During her training, Huffman completed 43 hours of flight training, which included more than 10 hours of solo flying, and 120 hours of ground school training. TFC Huffman successfully passed the FAA written examination, FAA oral Examination, and a FAA Practical Examination, which was conducted in a helicopter with a FAA certified examiner.

TFC Huffman is now a FAA Certified Private Helicopter Pilot. Huffman has started training for her Instrument Helicopter Rating to help complete her Commercial Helicopter License.