PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

A West Virginia State Police official says that the incident happened in the Buffalo area of Putnam County on Wednesday.

They say the shooting involved the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. According to crews on the scene, the suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

No other information was given.

The incident is being investigated by WVSP.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.