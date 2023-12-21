GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As West Virginians eagerly prepare for the festive season, the West Virginia State Police are emphasizing the importance of road safety during holiday celebrations.

With an anticipated surge in traffic, the risk of accidents escalates, prompting the West Virginia State Police to take additional measures to ensure the well-being of all road users. The West Virginia State Police is committed to keeping our roads safe and will have extra troopers on patrol throughout the state.

“We want everyone to enjoy a happy and safe holiday season. Please take your time behind the wheel, avoid distractions, and never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking.” Colonel J.C. Chambers, Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police

To promote safe holiday driving, the West Virginia State Police recommends the following tips:

Buckle Up: Always wear your seat belt, and ensure that all passengers are securely buckled up as well.

Obey Speed Limits: Adhere to the speed limit, and slow down in adverse weather conditions to enhance road safety.

Avoid Distractions: Steer clear of distractions such as texting, talking on the phone, or eating while driving to maintain focus on the road.

Stay Sober: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, prioritizing the safety of yourself and others.

Plan Ahead: Allow extra time for travel to avoid feeling rushed, contributing to a more relaxed and safe driving experience.

By following these simple yet crucial guidelines, West Virginians can contribute to safer roads and ensure a joyful and accident-free holiday season.