CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Two students from West Virginia high schools were selected as the 2024 West Virginia delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program.

Peyton Barker from Greenbrier East High School in Greenbrier County and Bryson Riggleman from Petersburg High School in Grant County were announced by the West Virginia Department of Education as the 2024 West Virginia delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

These students embody what it means to be dedicated to personal, professional and academic development. Each of them is an active member of their school and local community, and they prioritize selfless service to others. Michele L. Blatt | State Superintendent of Schools

Both Barker and Riggleman will get a $10,000 college scholarship and join Senator Joe Manchin III, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and 102 other high school students from across the country in Washington, D.C. during the 62nd annual Washington Week from March 2, 2024 to March 9, 2024.

Students are chosen based on leadership skills that are shown in education student government, community service, or public affairs. During Washington Week, USSYP delegates will be able to listen to policy addresses from cabinet members, senators, other federal agency leaders, departments of State and Defense officials, and more.

Barker is the current student body president at Greenbrier East High School, as well as the student representative for the Greenbrier County Board of Education. Her future plans include pursuing mechanical engineering in post-secondary studies, while remaining active in the Student Government Association.

Riggleman is the national honor society historian, Skills USA president, senior class president, and student council president at Petersburg High School. His future plans include pursuing a career in politics or criminal justice.

Gavin Bias from Scott High School in Boone County, and Bryan Cole from Spring Mills High School in Berkeley County were selected as 2024 alternate West Virginia delegates for the United States Senate Youth Program.