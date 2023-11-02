CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced the nomination of 35 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies.
The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The counties that the nominated students are from include: Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne and Wood.
West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation. I’m honored to nominate these 35 bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I’m confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.Senator Joe Manchin
The following students were recommended to the service academies by Senator Manchin, however final admission is up to the respective academy.
U.S. Naval Academy
- Shane Arthur- James Monroe High School*
- Addison Eldridge- Princeton Senior High School
- Troy Andis- Morgantown High School*
- Jonathan Brown- (Home School) Flemington
- Violet Colon- (Home School) Charles Town*
- Chase Davis- Washington High School
- Trevor Donley- Jefferson High School*
- Dallas Dunn- West Point Preparatory School*
- Taylor Flowers- West Virginia University
- Zachary Giertz- Hurricane High School
- Aaron Kidd- Hurricane High School
- Ryan Hall- West Virginia University
- Kendall Itobi- Naval Academy Preparatory School
- Luke Minor- Wheeling Central Catholic High School*
- Christien Saunders- Huntington High School*
- Iris Shy- Spring Valley High School*
- Samuel Struthers- Jefferson High School
- Ashton White- Elkins High School*
U.S. Air Force Academy
- Hugh Campbell- Princeton High School
- Lilian Hatfield- Shady Spring High School*
- ShyAnn Blake- Sissonville High School
- Trigg Dudley- Overseas Military
- Andrew Hunt- West Virginia University
- Kanayia Maheney- Fairmont Senior High School
- Luke Minor- Wheeling Central Catholic High School*
- Solomon Stoll- Huntington High School
- Christien Saunders- Huntington High School*
- Ashton White- Elkins High School*
Merchant Marine Academy
- Lilian Hatfield- Shady Spring High School*
- Olivia Honaker- Oak Hill High School*
- Troy Andis- Morgantown High School*
- Violet Colon- (Home School) Charles Town *
- Chase Day- Huntington High School*
- Trevor Donley- Jefferson High School*
- Dallas Dunn- West Point Preparatory School*
- Erik Farkas- Preston High School*
- Iris Shy- Spring Valley High School*
U.S. Military Academy
- Shane Arthur- James Monroe High School*
- John Hinkle- Shady Spring High School
- Olivia Honaker- Oak Hill High School*
- Joseph Maltempie- PikeView High School
- Josiah Corley- Robert C Byrd High School
- Chase Day- Huntington High School*
- Erik Farkas- Preston High School*
- Robert Lilly- West Point Preparatory School
- Josiah Richardson- West Virginia University
- William Swann- Spring Mills High School
The * shows that the student received multiple nominations to different academies that they applied for. Letters of support from the United States Coast Guard were given to Trevor Donley and Christien Saunders.