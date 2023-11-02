CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced the nomination of 35 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies.

The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The counties that the nominated students are from include: Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne and Wood.

West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation. I’m honored to nominate these 35 bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I’m confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations. Senator Joe Manchin

The following students were recommended to the service academies by Senator Manchin, however final admission is up to the respective academy.

U.S. Naval Academy

Shane Arthur- James Monroe High School*

Addison Eldridge- Princeton Senior High School

Troy Andis- Morgantown High School*

Jonathan Brown- (Home School) Flemington

Violet Colon- (Home School) Charles Town*

Chase Davis- Washington High School

Trevor Donley- Jefferson High School*

Dallas Dunn- West Point Preparatory School* Taylor Flowers- West Virginia University

Zachary Giertz- Hurricane High School

Aaron Kidd- Hurricane High School

Ryan Hall- West Virginia University

Kendall Itobi- Naval Academy Preparatory School

Luke Minor- Wheeling Central Catholic High School*

Christien Saunders- Huntington High School*

Iris Shy- Spring Valley High School*

Samuel Struthers- Jefferson High School

Ashton White- Elkins High School*

U.S. Air Force Academy

Hugh Campbell- Princeton High School

Lilian Hatfield- Shady Spring High School*

ShyAnn Blake- Sissonville High School

Trigg Dudley- Overseas Military

Andrew Hunt- West Virginia University

Kanayia Maheney- Fairmont Senior High School Luke Minor- Wheeling Central Catholic High School*

Solomon Stoll- Huntington High School

Christien Saunders- Huntington High School*

Ashton White- Elkins High School*

Merchant Marine Academy

Lilian Hatfield- Shady Spring High School*

Olivia Honaker- Oak Hill High School*

Troy Andis- Morgantown High School*

Violet Colon- (Home School) Charles Town *

Chase Day- Huntington High School* Trevor Donley- Jefferson High School*

Dallas Dunn- West Point Preparatory School*

Erik Farkas- Preston High School*

Iris Shy- Spring Valley High School*

U.S. Military Academy

Shane Arthur- James Monroe High School*

John Hinkle- Shady Spring High School

Olivia Honaker- Oak Hill High School*

Joseph Maltempie- PikeView High School

Josiah Corley- Robert C Byrd High School Chase Day- Huntington High School*

Erik Farkas- Preston High School*

Robert Lilly- West Point Preparatory School

Josiah Richardson- West Virginia University

William Swann- Spring Mills High School

The * shows that the student received multiple nominations to different academies that they applied for. Letters of support from the United States Coast Guard were given to Trevor Donley and Christien Saunders.