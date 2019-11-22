West Virginia teenager charged with stabbing 2 girls

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Police said a West Virginia teenager stabbed two girls in their stomachs after an early morning argument in Huntington.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Cabell County said 18-year-old Zendal Tatum has been charged with assault.

The filing said a witness told officers that Tatum pulled out a knife during an argument with the girls and told them to “buck up” before the stabbing around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The witness said the girls were unarmed.

The 18- and 16-year-old female victims were treated at a local hospital. They also told police that Tatum stabbed them.

The complaint said Tatum refused to talk to detectives. He was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A court clerk saidhe doesn’t yet have a lawyer.

Trending Stories

