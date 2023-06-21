GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia has been recognized as the most physically and mentally stressed state in the United States.

According to the data from the United Health Foundation, 17.5 percent of West Virginians suffer from frequent mental distress, while 15.8 percent of West Virginians suffer from physical distress. Both of these statistics combined gave our Mountain State a stress score of 99.16 out of 100.

In 2021, West Virginia also led in these statistics, with a mental distress score of 19.3 percent, showing that the percentage has gone down in the past years.

With stress coming from issues like COVID, finances, and family, it is enough to cause high levels of stress in community-based areas like West Virginia. And though we are still at the top of the stress ranking, there is a sign of improvement as the years go on.

For more information on the 2021 statistics, visit the America’s Health Rankings website.