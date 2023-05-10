FILE – An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia has been recognized as being the state with the highest drug use in the United States.

According to Addiction Treatment Magazine and data from the CDC, research showed West Virginia has the worst drug issues in the United States. The data showed West Virginia has the most drug related deaths, mostly from opioids per 100,000 people.

WV has higher levels of heroine than several states, coming in at 0.38 percent, and the same goes with meth at 1.46 percent.

Drug use in America has far-reaching impacts that extend beyond the individual user. It affects families, communities, and society as a whole. The physical and mental health consequences of drug use can be devastating, leading to chronic health problems, addiction, and even death… Addressing drug use in America requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond punitive measures and addresses the root causes of drug addiction. This includes investing in education, prevention, and treatment programs, as well as addressing the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to drug use.” Spokesperson from Addiction Treatment Magazine

Drugs cast a large shadow over West Virginia and show no sign of going away anytime soon. For more information on the data of for help with fighting the struggles of drug addiction, visit Addiction Treatment Magazine’s website.