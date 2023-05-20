LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia’s very own Lewisburg was ranked 12th in Travel Lemming’s 150 best things to do in the United States.

According to Travel Lemming, Lewisburg achieved this ranking due to its friendly and “storybook America” atmosphere. The title of the 12 ranking is “Escape to the Friendly Countryside Town of Lewisburg,” adding to Lewisburg’s reputation for being a small yet lively country town.

Travel Lemming described the local life as charming, and the downtown area as “captivating, yet quaint.” It highlights places like the Wild Bean, A New Chapter Bookstore, and Brick House Antiques.

Lewisburg, tucked in Greenbrier County, is situated within the perfect driving distance to iconic Mountain State scenery like the New River Gorge Bridge and Babcock State Park. If you are more of an indoor person, Lewisburg sits just west of White Sulphur Springs, which is home to The Greenbrier Resort.

Lewisburg’s reputation for being the quiet, friendly, beautiful country town is gaining more and more national recognition, now being seen a great place to visit in the United States.

If you would like to learn more about this ranking, visit the Travel Lemming website.