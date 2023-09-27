CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Almost Heaven, West Virginia is without a doubt one of the best places to see the trees turn orange, red and yellow this fall. Travel website Trips to Discover has listed West Virginia as one of the best places to see fall colors.

Although the website says that with three quarters of the state covered in forest, it’s not hard to find a beautiful place for leaf-peeping, it recommends Harpers Ferry National Historic Park if you want to get the most out of West Virginia’s fall colors.

At the junction of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers and the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this “ideal destination for autumn foliage” is exactly what the song “Take Me Home Country Roads” is referring to.

Trips to Discover says that hiking on the Jefferson Rock is one of the best ways to get the most out of your trip; it overlooks both rivers and gives an incredible view of both Virginia and Maryland. For the best colors, plan your trip for mid to late October.

If you do plan a fall tip to Harper’s Ferry, keep in mind that due to roadwork, several rock climbing routes are closed and delays are possible, according to the National Park Service.