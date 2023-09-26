CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Treasurer’s Office has announced a new contest aimed at helping people save money while pursuing a trade career.

The contest will award up to $12,000 deposited into a Jumpstart Savings account, according to WV Treasurer Riley Moore’s office. The Jumpstart Savings Account program is designed to allow trade workers in qualifying professions to save money on job-related expenses and enjoy some state income tax benefits.

Officials say all contestants have to do is tell the world what makes them proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker and snap a photo.

“We have to rebuild the middle class in the United States, and this program goes a long way to, I think, to do that,” said Moore. “And look, we are a blue color state and we are proud of that in West Virginia. I don’t think college, to be honest with you, is always the answer.”

The money saved can be used to pay for tools, equipment, supplies and other business costs.

To learn more about the Jumpstart program or enter the contest, visit the WV Treasurer’s website. The deadline to enter the contest is Dec. 31, 2023.