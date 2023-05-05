CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The American Lung Association’s (ALA) Lung Cancer Action week and Turquoise Takeover celebration is coming to West Virginia soon.

According to the ALA, the week of May 8, 2023, through May 14, 2023, will be a week to raise awareness of lung cancer and encourage people to take action and fight the disease. According to the ALA, in West Virginia, it’s estimated that 2,170 people in the state will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, and 1,290 will die from it.

Lung Cancer Action Week and the Turquoise Takeover paints the nation turquoise to raise awareness to the cancer that runs rampant through the nation.

WV’s Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs from May 8 through 14, and the Wesbanco Arena Capitol Theater in Wheeling from May 8, 2023, through May 10, 2023, will be illuminated, along with many other landmarks across the US.

The ALA’s seven actions people can take this week to help end lung cancer:

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research, which have resulted in more than 50 new lung cancer treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2016… There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer locally, so we ask you to join us.” Aimee Van Cleave, Director of Advocacy in West Virginia

