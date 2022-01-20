West Virginia unemployment rate sets new all-time state record

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice announced today, January 20th, that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent for December 2021; breaking the all-time state record for lowest unemployment rate for the 3rd consecutive month.

December’s rate bested the previous record, 4 percent, set in November 2021. The state’s unemployment rate has now decreased for the 20th consecutive month and for 10 straight months West Virginia’s unemployment rate has been better than the national unemployment rate.

“We’ve broken the state record every month for a quarter of a year now,” Gov. Justice said. “This is no fluke. This proves, without a shadow of doubt, that the rocket ship ride I promised is real and it’s happening.”

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,700 in December, while total employment grew by 1,600 over the month.

“We are consistently raising the bar in West Virginia and I couldn’t be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “In addition to our unemployment rate getting better and better, our revenue numbers are getting higher and higher, more and more people are visiting West Virginia, and business after business is moving in or expanding in our great state. Who wouldn’t want to be in West Virginia right now? We are on an absolute roll.”

According to Gov. Justice’s office, net migration is up in West Virginia for the first time in decades, with over 2,000 people moving into our state from 2020 to 2021. This surge in residency has made West Virginia one of the top states in the entire nation that people are moving into on a percentage basis.