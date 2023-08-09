CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Board of Education (WVBOE) received their 2022-2023 student assessment results.

The WVBOE recently received the student assessment results for the 2022-23 school year and those results show some improvement in overall proficiency of math, English language arts, and science compared to 2022. Compared to 2022’s results, this past school year’s results show either the same or an improvement in all grades except for grade 7 English language arts which had a two percent decrease.

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Education

Overall results regarding English language arts revealed a two percent increase from 2022, with 44 percent of West Virginia students being proficient in English language arts. There were 35 percent of WV students now proficient in math, which is also a two percent increase from 2022. Science saw the smallest increase from 2022, with one percent. The overall proficiency percentage in in science increased from 28 percent to to 29 percent in 2023.

Included in the 2023 results are the combined student performance across all grade levels and state assessments that include, the West Virginia General Summative Assessment (WVGSA) in grades 3-8, the West Virginia Alternate Summative Assessment (WVASA) in grades 3-8 and 11 (which is given to students with more significant cognitive disabilities), and the SAT School Day in grade 11.

Almost all grade-level results showed either the same or improved data with only one exception. English language arts proficiency increased in grades 3, 5, 6, and 8. The greatest improvements were shown in grades 3 and 8 which had a four percent increase. Grade 4 data was the same at 44 percent in 2022 and 2023, while grade 11 also remained the same at 50 percent. Grade 7 was the only grade with a decrease to 39 percent in 2023 from 41 percent in 2022.

Math had improvement in all grades except for grade 11, which remained the same. Grade 3 showed improvement from 46 percent in 2022 to 52 percent in 2023, which also shows a one percent increase from pre-pandemic scores in 2019. Grade 4 had a four percent increase and grades 5 and 6 both had a three percent increase compared to 2022, and grades 7 and 8 both had a one percent increase.

Science proficiency showed a one percent increase over 2022 for grade 5 which had 31 percent in 2023, and grade 11’s 2023 proficiency of 28 percent, and the proficiency of grade 8 had 27 percent which was the same as 2022.

While we are seeing some positive news from our assessment results, we can and must do better. We will continue to emphasize the importance of improving student achievement and provide our counties and schools with the resources, training, and support they need to improve student learning and overall student development. Our focus will remain on the essential building blocks of literacy and numeracy to ensure the fundamentals are the core component of our teaching and learning. We are gaining some ground, but there is much more to do, and we will get it done. L. Paul Hardesty | U.S. Department of Education President

In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education approved waivers from statewide assessments, however they did not give assessment waivers for 2021. Although they did approve a waiver from using the 2021 assessment results for school accountability which meant that schools that had less than 95% of their students take the assessments in spring 2021 would not be penalized. They did not offer this waiver for 2022 or 2023, meaning that any school that did not meet the 95% assessment participation was penalized. The assessment participation in WV was above the 95% in 2023.

Many programs have been started to help student learning by the U.S. Department of Education such as The Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia literacy campaign which helps early grades focus on the Science of Reading, as well as UNITe with Numeracy that is meant to target math improvement.

Complete assessment results for county and school levels can be found at https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/dashboard/7301.

We are starting to see the overall improvement of our assessments in West Virginia. The hard work remains ahead of us, but we know that our collective efforts to support effective teaching strategies, innovation and increased resources will be useful in increasing proficiency among all students. We know we are not where we want to be, but we are encouraged by the enthusiasm among our county and school administrators, as well as our educators, school staff, families and partners who continue the hard and rewarding work to ensure students are well-prepared academically and developmentally. Michele L. Blatt | State Superintendent

Policy 2512 has been placed on review by the board to be modified to reflect changes in House Bill 3035 which include using the Science of Reading, more focus on early literacy and numeracy, hiring k-3 early childhood classroom assistant teachers (ECCATs) and other staff, student retention guidelines, and using screeners for numeracy, literacy, and dyslexia. The policy will be available for public comment for 30 days and can be found here.

Other documents shown at the board meeting can be found on their website and the next scheduled WVBE meeting is 9 a.m., Wed., September 13, 2023, in Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia.