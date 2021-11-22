West Virginia’s buck gun hunting season gets underway

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The annual buck firearms season is expected to bring thousands of hunters to West Virginia’s woodlands.

The season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving. Hunters can harvest two deer on the same day but only one can be an antlered buck. Anyone who wants an additional buck must buy a stamp from the state and have additional licensing.

Most counties are open to concurrent antlerless deer hunting during the traditional buck gun season, which ends on Dec. 5. The Division of Natural Resources is encouraging donations to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

Last year 500 deer were donated.