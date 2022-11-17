NEWELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia-based business Fiesta Tableware Company announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union.

According to a press release, approximately 250 union-represented Fiesta employees in Local Union 419M now have a three-year contract and will receive improved compensation.

Fiesta Tableware President Elizabeth McIlvain said, “The approved contract reinforces the commitment of all parties involved to our community. We will continue to prioritize good jobs, mutual trust, and making the best products for our customers.

“We thank our represented employees for backing the agreement. It ensures that smooth operations will continue as we manufacture our high-quality, American-made dinnerware right here in Newell, WV.”

Fiesta Tablewear Company is based in Hancock County, West Virginia and recently announced plans to open a new outlet store in Ohio.