West Virginia’s free fishing weekend to happen June 12th and 13th

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to save some money this weekend, with West Virginia’s Free Fishing weekend taking place Saturday, June 12 and Sunday June 13.

During the two-day event, people will be able to fish around Mountain State waters for free. Leading up to the weekend the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock catfish in 59 lakes across the state.

“Free Fishing Weekend is always a great opportunity to remind people of the fun of fishing, especially with family and friends,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said. “If you already have a license, take someone fishing it may be your children, spouse, or co-worker and introduce them to a lifetime of outdoor enjoyment.”

During the event people will be able to fish even if they do not have a fishing license. So grab your fishing gear and head out to the lakes!

“Each summer, more and more people of all ages are getting out, enjoying the world-class fishing we have to offer, and taking in the magnificent outdoors that we are blessed with in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.