MAXWELTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the largest breweries in West Virginia is making beer again after several months off.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company in Greenbrier County announced that it was closing back in March. At that time, employees were furloughed and the taproom was closed.

Now, after teasing a reopening since July, Greenbrier Valley Brewing announced on Tuesday that it is officially “Back to brewing!!”

Known for its Devil Anse, Wild Trail and Mothman Black IPAs and its Ole Ran’l Pilsner, Greenbrier Brewing Company has some of the best rated beers made in West Virginia, with four out of the top 10 in a 2022 ranking.

The Mothman Black IPA also was recognized over the summer by Yahoo! Finance as the best craft beer brand in the state.

In a separate Facebook post last week, the brewery thanked Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller for their help during the brewery’s hardship, calling them “forever friends to Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.” “Had it not been for their willingness to provide assistance in our quest to ‘resume the feud’, our native brewery and brands could have disappeared forever.”

Beer lovers in the state should expect to see Greenbrier Valley brews return to their favorite bars and beer suppliers in the fall.