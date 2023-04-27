CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that West Virginia’s SMART529 college savings plan was voted top in the country.

According to SavingForCollege.com, West Virginia’s SMART529 WV Direct college savings plan has once again been ranked as the top direct-sold 529 plan in the country. The SMART529 WV Direct Plan was ranked first in the nation in 3-, 5- and 10-year performance during the most recent rankings covering the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We’re proud West Virginia’s SMART529 plan leads the country in providing the best college savings options for our students and their families. We tell people all the time it’s never too early to start saving for your child’s future, and these rankings can give families confidence that when they invest their money in our SMART529 WV Direct plan, they’ll get the best bang for their buck.” WV State Treasurer Riley Moore

In their report, SavingForCollege.com noted the SMART529 WV Direct Plan had few, if any, weaknesses due to the outstanding flexibility, attractive investments, and additional economic benefits, such as generous state tax incentives, that could provide a substantial boost to savings.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 is available at www.SMART529.com.