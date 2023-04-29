GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Wild and wonderful West Virginia. Our Almost Heaven. These are just a few phrases to describe the wonderful Mountain State that we live in.

When someone thinks of West Virginia, a couple different things may pop into our head. The following are some of the more popular subjects that come to mind when one thinks of West Virginia and everything it has to offer.

Scenery

When we think of West Virginia, we think of the scenery and other scenic overlooks in this beautiful mountainous state.

One that comes to mind is the scenic Long Point overlook at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. According to wvtourism.com, the 1.6-mile Long Point Trail leads to a rock outcrop, which leaves hikers with an incredible view of the New River Gorge Bridge.

Another is the scenic overlook at Grandview State Park. This park has everything from views of the New River Gorge to hiking trails and picnicking areas. You cannot miss the views because according to travelers and natives, they are absolutely breathtaking.

Babcock State Park is another beautiful place to look, which is only adjacent to the New River Gorge. This park also features the Glade Creek Grist Mill, which according to stateparks.com, is a new mill that was completed in 1976.

Harper’s Ferry is another sight you do not want to miss. Not only is it beautiful, but it is filled with rich West Virginian history. nps.gov says you can explore beautiful views of Blue Ridge mountains and rivers such as the Shenandoah and the Potomac.

Outdoor Activities

West Virginia has a lot of outdoor activities to offer. If you are looking for something fun to do outdoors, this is the state to do it in. The Mountain State has a lot of different trails that offer hiking and other fun activities, such as dirt biking as well. If you are also looking for something in the water, try white water rafting in the New River Gorge or in the Shenandoah.

Wildlife

File photo of a bear. (Credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to West Virginia, we cannot forget about the wildlife. We think of animals such as Black Bears, which according to wvdnr.gov, officially became the state animal in 1973. Another animal we think of is fish and trout because as we all know, fishing is a big outdoor activity in the Mountain State. And we cannot forget the Northern Cardinals that can be viewed in backyards and forests throughout the state.

Food

West Virginia is famous for many types of delicacies, but two foods that really shine here are Pepperoni Rolls and the Slaw Dog. Pepperoni Rolls were a fast and convenient way for coal miners to have food with them in the mines that would not perish as well. And if you are looking for a description of a perfect West Virginian Slaw Dog, it is a staple you will want to sink your teeth into!